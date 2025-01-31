UCL: Real Madrid Drawn Against Manchester City in Knockout Playoff

The UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff draw, held today in Nyon, Switzerland, saw two European giants paired against each other.

Manchester City has been drawn to face La Liga side Real Madrid.

Real Madrid, the defending champions, is also the club with the most titles, having won the competition 13 times in its history. Manchester City made history in 2023 when they defeated Inter to win the prestigious club competition for the first time.

Full Draw:

Club Brugge vs. Atalanta

Sporting CP vs. Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Celtic vs. Bayern München

Juventus vs. PSV Eindhoven

Feyenoord vs. AC Milan

Brest vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Monaco vs. Benfica

The knockout phase playoffs, which will be played over two weeks, will consist of two legs. The first leg will take place on February 11/12, 2025, and the second leg on February 18/19, 2025.

