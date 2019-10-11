Appeal Court sacks Dino Melaye

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked the Senator representing Kogi West, in Kogi State, Dino Melaye.

The Appeal Court upheld the judgment of the Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal.

In a unanimous judgement, the three-member panel, led by Justice A. O. Chijioke, ordered INEC to conduct fresh elections within 90 days from today in the senatorial district.

In his reaction to the judgement, Melaye via his official twitter handle said,

“I just lost my election at the Appeal Court and Fresh election ordered.

“In all things I give God the Praise. He who started a good thing will definitely complete it. I ask my supporters to be law abiding as we shall always overcome. To God be the Glory.”