Apologise to Mercy Johnson– Ossai Blasts Trolls After Actress Reveals Health Battle

Aide to the Delta State Governor and social commentator, Ossai Ovie Success, has lashed out at critics of Nollywood star Mercy Johnson-Okojie, urging them to tender an apology following her recent revelation about a long-standing health struggle.

Ossai, in a heartfelt Facebook post, expressed disappointment over the way some Nigerians have dragged the actress online, speculating that her changing appearance was the result of cosmetic surgery.

“I’m disappointed in those who speak badly of Mercy Johnson-Okojie,” he wrote.

The criticism followed viral photos of the actress that sparked conversations across social media, with many accusing her of going under the knife either to enhance or reduce her body.

However, the speculation hit a dead end when the actress opened up in a recent interview with veteran actress Joke Silva, revealing that she had been diagnosed with a thyroid condition and had undergone surgery.

“I had a cancer scare and I had my thyroid removed,” Mercy Johnson said. “I was like a journey for us because we have kids and my lastborn was six months old at that time, we [my husband and I] kept saying, we had to understand this is the new us, let’s go get the surgery done.”

“When we got there, they said that I was going to be on medication for the rest of my life. We had to sit down, they were saying I can’t miss my medication, telling me the side effects.

So, I’m reconciling with this you are saying [my weight loss]. I’m at the point where you realised that this is where we are, let’s grow from here and live in this comfort zone.”

Reacting to the interview, Ossai cautioned against quick judgments based on appearances, likening such behavior to “throwing stones from glass houses.”

“What Mercy Johnson-Okojie has to say: ‘I’m on medication for the rest of my life because of cancer.’ After hearing from her, how do you feel after all you have said about her?” he asked.

“When you see people’s recent photos, don’t say negative words about them, for you don’t know what they’re going through. We all have our own individual challenges. Let’s put her in our prayers instead of saying unpleasant things about her.”

Ossai described Mercy Johnson as a trailblazer and an inspiration to many, adding, “She’s done well for us all, and I’m proud of her achievements. She’s a role model.”