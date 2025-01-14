Hollywood Star Dalyce Curry, 95, Dies Tragically in Los Angeles Wildfires

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Hollywood actress Dalyce Curry, best known for her roles in The Blues Brothers, The Ten Commandments, and Lady Sings the Blues, has tragically passed away at 95.

Her remains were found in her Altadena home, which was destroyed in the devastating Eaton Fire.

Dalyce, affectionately known as “Momma D” to her family, had been dropped off at her house by her granddaughter Kelley on the evening of Tuesday, January 7, after a long day of hospital visits.

By the next morning, Kelley received a message that the power had gone out in her grandmother’s home. She rushed to the area only to be met with devastating news.

“I’m sorry your grandmother’s property is gone. It totally burned down,” an officer informed her. Kelley was directed to the Pasadena Civic Center, where fire evacuees had gathered, clinging to the faint hope that her grandmother had escaped.

Days of searching passed, but on Sunday, January 12, authorities confirmed the tragic news: Dalyce had not survived the fire.

Kelley described the heart-wrenching moment she returned to the property. “It was total devastation. Everything was gone except her blue Cadillac.”

In an emotional tribute, Kelley shared the vibrant spirit of her grandmother. “Our souls are aching, and our hearts are broken.

She loved Altadena more than anyone. She had so much life left in her. She talked about dating again and even finding a husband. She was so full of hope.”

Kelley also voiced frustration over the lack of effective emergency systems in the area. “Altadena is home to many retirees.

We can’t rely solely on cellphones to notify people of evacuation orders – many elderly people don’t use them. There were no warning signs or highway notices. Why wasn’t the danger communicated earlier?”

This tragedy has left a deep void not only in her family but also in the hearts of fans who admired her talent and zest for life.

Dalyce Curry’s legacy as a Hollywood icon and cherished grandmother will live on, even as her family calls for better safety measures to protect vulnerable communities.

