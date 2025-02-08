Kanye West Responds to Criticism Over Wife’s Grammy Outfit

The Grammys is almost one week down but some conversations will linger for a while!

American rapper Kanye West has fired back at critics who slammed his wife, Bianca Censori, for her revealing outfit at the 67th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Bianca’s semi-nude look sparked controversy, with many accusing West of controlling her and forcing her to dress provocatively. Some even claimed he was humiliating her in public.

In response, Kanye took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to set the record straight. He stated that while he approved of Bianca’s outfit, the final decision was hers.

“I have dominion over my wife,” Kanye wrote. “This isn’t some woke feminist nonsense. She’s married to a billionaire—why would she listen to broke people criticizing her?”

He added that although he doesn’t force Bianca to do anything, she wouldn’t have worn the outfit without his approval. He also dismissed his critics, saying he has no respect or empathy for them but does show love and favor to certain people.

West’s comments have sparked even more debate online, with fans and critics weighing in on his stance.

