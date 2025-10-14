spot_img
APC May Suffer Setback If Pantami Leaves -Chieftain Warns

Politics
— By: Hassan Haruna

APC Chieftain Warns Party Could Suffer Major Setback If Pantami Leaves

A senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, Khamis Darazo, has warned that the possible exit of former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ali Pantami, could greatly weaken the party’s influence in Northern Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists in Bauchi on Sunday, Darazo called on President Bola Tinubu and the APC national leadership to urgently intervene amid growing rumours that Pantami may be planning to leave the party.

He said Pantami’s departure would be a big political and moral loss, not only for the North but for the APC nationwide.

Darazo described the former minister as an “intellectual and reformer” who played a key role in advancing Nigeria’s digital development during the Buhari administration.

He warned that letting Pantami go would damage the party’s credibility and discourage many young Nigerians who see him as a role model for honesty and visionary leadership.

Darazo appealed to President Tinubu, the APC National Chairman, and other leaders to reach out to Pantami and address any misunderstandings.

“The APC’s strength lies in unity and inclusion. Losing someone like Professor Pantami now would be a costly mistake,” he said.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
