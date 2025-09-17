Saudi Frees Three Nigerian Pilgrims Wrongly Held for Drug Trafficking

Saudi Arabian authorities have released three Nigerian pilgrims who were detained in Jeddah for over a month after being accused of drug trafficking.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, announced at a press conference monitored By The News Chronicle in Abuja on Wednesday that the Nigerians released are Mrs. Maryam Hussain Abdullahi, Mrs. Abdullahi Bahijja Aminu, and Mr. Abdulhamid Saddieq.

“They were arrested after bags containing illicit drugs were wrongly tagged with their names on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Kano to Jeddah on August 6, 2025, for lesser hajj.”

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) launched an investigation following appeals from their families.

The probe uncovered a drug syndicate operating at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport. The ringleader, 55-year-old Mohammed Ali Abubakar, also known as Bello Karama, was arrested along with three accomplices, including airline officials. Charges have since been filed against them.

Armed with evidence proving the innocence of the pilgrims, NDLEA Chairman Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) engaged Saudi authorities at different levels, with strong backing from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the support of key government officials, including the Attorney General of the Federation, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Aviation, and the National Security Adviser.

One of the pilgrims was freed on September 14, while the remaining two were released the following day.

Marwa expressed gratitude to his Saudi counterpart for honoring the partnership between NDLEA and the Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control.

He also praised President Tinubu and other Nigerian officials for their support, emphasizing that the government will always protect Nigerians from unjust treatment abroad.