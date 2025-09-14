APC Group Bemoans Poor Performance of Ondo Lawmakers, Sends Strong Message To Tinubu 

The Akure Youth Ambassador (AYA), a political advocacy group, has called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deny return tickets to lawmakers from the National Assembly who have allegedly failed to deliver meaningful representation.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Akure which was obtained by The News Chronicle, the group’s Chairman, Mr. Ade Olatunji, expressed concern over what he described as a disappointing performance by some legislators, stressing that their inefficiency was a setback to both the people and the party.

“Akure has never experienced such poor representation, and we are dismayed to hear that the APC leadership is considering automatic tickets for lawmakers.

“We appeal to President Bola Tinubu and our party leadership not to entertain this idea, as Akure will vote against the party,” the statement read.

The group reminded the ruling party of the overwhelming support given to President Tinubu during the 2023 elections and to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16 governorship polls.

“We want to continue this trend, but any attempt to impose on us will be resisted,” the group maintained.

According to the group, constituents have seen little to no impact from their representative since 2023, apart from the installation of a few solar street lights in selected areas, unlike other constituencies where more significant projects have been executed.

“A particular representative in the 8th NASS constructed six blocks of classrooms with office furniture and fittings in more than eight schools in the federal constituency.

“In contrast, many lawmakers avoid constituents and boast about securing ticket from Abuja regardless of their support.

“Many are only representing their families and themselves at the National Assembly, and not their constituencies as claimed,” the group alleged.