APC Chieftain Questions Tinubu’s Chances in 2027 Election Amid Economic Challenges

Barrister Ismael Ahmed, a prominent member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed doubts about President Bola Tinubu’s ability to win the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking on the Mic On Podcast on Tuesday, Ahmed identified Tinubu’s loss in Kano State during the 2023 elections and the country’s ongoing economic difficulties as major challenges.

“It would be difficult for him to win if elections were held today,” Ahmed stated. “He lost Kano State the last time, and this election will not be easy.”

Ahmed also addressed the economic hardships faced by Nigerians, worsened by some of Tinubu’s reform policies.

He called on the government’s economic team to work toward reviving the economy and easing citizens’ struggles.

While acknowledging Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” Ahmed admitted uncertainty about when its benefits would fully materialize.

“This is a tough time. The president knows it, and we all need to focus on addressing these challenges,” he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...