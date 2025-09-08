Anambra Guber: CLO raises alarm over unguarded utterances by Candidates, urges decorum

The Civil Liberties Organization, CLO in Anambra State has raises concerns over high political tensions, character assassination, unsubstantiated allegations, and counter allegations that have characterized the electioneering campaigns in the state.

The News Chronicle correspondent reports that the campaigns have been flawed with unguarded utterances and verbal attacks on candidates by some of the candidates and their supporters.

Incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the APGA has consistently called out the APC candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, as being qualified for only a driver job, due to his poor academic certificates.

Ukachukwu, on his part, had branded the governor a fake professor, who is only good with talks, but has no action.

According to the CLO Chairman in the state, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, who spoke with our correspondent in Awka, the state capital, the unguarded comments are very by the candidates are very unhealthy and threatens the peace and democratic culture in the state.

He noted that the lifting of campaigns by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, ought to have ushered in issue-based campaigns by the candidates, in furtherance of their political ambitions, regretting that unfortunately, campaign of calumny, insults, threats, and intimidations has become the order of the day.

Ezekwueme called on Anambra political gladiators to give peace a chance and play the game according to the rules.

“It is pertinent for political leaders to call themselves and supporters to order to toe the part of civility, decorum, mutual respect and dignity of human persons, while canvassing for votes,” he appealed.

The CLO boss called on the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, to convene a meeting with the candidates and stakeholders, to direct them on the best way to conduct their campaigns, in order to douse political tensions and ensurea peaceful governorship election on November 8th 2025.

“All we want to see as citizens is a situation where candidates and their political parties sell their achievements and manifestos to the electorate. Insults or unsubstantiated aspersions on opponents never translate into political victory.

“Anyone insulting your opponents to get favour from you will also insult you if your opponents give them better offers.

“Anambra State is more than ever before, desirous of politics of morality, integrity, forthrightness, devoid of bitterness, acrimony, and rancor,” he said.

Ezekwueme further prayed for a peaceful, credible, and generally acceptable Anambra 2025 gubernatorial election, devoid of electoral manipulations or monetary inducements.