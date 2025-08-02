Sunday Synopsis: The Dash In Between

Shikrot Mpwi – Sunday Synopsis

Fr. Justine John Dyikuk

Dear friends in Christ,

On the Eighteenth Sunday of the Year, C (August 03, 2025), I bring you greetings and God’s blessings!

Theme: The Dash In Between

Introduction

Beloved in Christ, today’s charge of “Vanity of vanities,” by Qoheleth the preacher, and that of Jesus, which invites us to be “rich in the sight of God,” calls for sober reflection. There is a time to be born and a time to die (Ecclesiastes 3:1-2). Archbishop Gabriel Ganaka of Jos, of Blessed memory, describes it as the “Hatch” and the “Dispatch,” Two profound moments that carry immense significance. The dash in between one’s birth and death, often inscribed on tombstones or memorials, underscores this. This reveals our mortal nature.

Review of the Readings

In Ecclesiastes 1:2; 2:21-23, Qoheleth poignantly states that all is vanity. He emphasizes that no matter how hard one works—using wisdom and skill—they ultimately leave their labour to someone who hasn’t toiled. He highlights the injustice of relentless effort under the scorching sun, filled with workdays and sleepless nights, leading us to question the actual value of our struggles in life.

In Colossians 3:1-5, 9-11, St. Paul urges believers to focus on the heavenly realm where Christ reigns, rather than becoming distracted by the earthly. He emphasizes the significance of Christ’s death, calling on Christians to abandon behaviours like fornication, impurity, lust, evil desires, and greed—described as “worshiping a false god.” Paul challenges us to embrace a “new self” that fosters unity among all believers, inviting us to live out our higher calling in Christ.

In the Gospel of Luke (12:13-21), Jesus responds to a man seeking help with an inheritance dispute by sharing the parable of the Rich Fool. This story illustrates the dangers of greed and self-indulgence. After a bountiful harvest, the man becomes obsessed with his wealth, focusing solely on building larger storehouses to enjoy a life of luxury. He dreams of “relaxing,” “eating,” “drinking,” and “making merry.” Yet, that very night, God calls him to account, and Jesus asks, “And the things you have prepared, whose will they be?”

This parable challenges us to consider what truly matters in our lives. Are we hoarding wealth for ourselves, or are we living with purpose and generosity?

Takeaway Lessons

The first reading and the gospel remind us, through the fate of Adam and Eve (Cf. Genesis 3:5), to avoid vanity, pride, greed, and avarice. Embracing humility and generosity leads to a more fulfilling life.

Amid the distractions of this fleeting world, Saint Paul’s message in the second reading calls us to seek divine wisdom by turning our gaze toward heaven, the source of all good.

The parable of the Rich Fool serves as a cautionary tale about the dangers of a life focused solely on indulgence. With an emphasis on activities like relaxing, eating, drinking, and partying, it highlights the risks of chasing fleeting pleasures and moral decay. It urges us to prioritize a more meaningful existence.

Our liturgy urges us to embrace humility by recognizing that our time, treasures, and talents are gifts from God. No matter our efforts and innovations, everything we possess ultimately belongs to Him.

The Rich Fool was blinded by his obsession with reason, neglecting the needs of his (wife, children, if he had) neighbours, people experiencing homelessness, and others on society’s fringes. If we do not understand the true significance of the “dash” in our lives, we risk losing our purpose and connection to humanity.

Conclusion

While Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs prioritizes physiological over psychological needs, it overlooks a vital truth: our spiritual needs are paramount. From a Christian perspective, our relationship with God, our connections with others, and our eternal destiny define our purpose. We must ask ourselves: What is life without these? We are called to store treasures in heaven, impervious to destruction (Cf. Matthew 6:19-20). Let us strive to create a legacy of love and compassion, aligning our lives with a higher calling.

May we strive to be rich in God’s sight by accumulating eternal treasures with His guidance.