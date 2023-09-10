Another CBN Deputy Governor in DSS net for questioning

The Department of State Services (DSS) has invited the deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria in charge of Financial System Stability, Aisha Ahmad, for questioning, according to reports.

It was learnt she was brought in by the Service over the alleged fraudulent acquisition of shares in Polaris Bank, Titan Bank/Union Bank.

Among other issues, she is being quizzed on how the $300 million to complete the acquisition of Union Bank was raised by Titan Bank, it was gathered.

According to The Nation, she was arrested for questioning but had been released.

The source said: “Her name came up in an ongoing probe and it is not out of place to bring her in to clear up some issues.”