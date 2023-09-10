AFCON QUALIFIERS: Nigeria smashes Sao Tome in Uyo

Super Eagles of Nigeria demolished Sao Tome in group A last round of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers. Nigeria ended the tie with an emphatic victory at the Nest of Champions, Uyo, Akwa Ibom to top group A with 15 points – sealing a spot in the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations, Ivory Coast.

Victor Osimhen opened the Eagles score sheet in the 13th minute and put Nigeria ahead at the Nest of Champions, Uyo. Lookman extended Nigeria’s lead to 2-0 in the 27th minute. The first half ended with the Super Eagles in total dominance with a 2-0 lead.

Seven minutes into the second half, Nottingham Forest’s Talisman Awoniyi scored the third goal for Nigeria extending their lead to 3-0. Victor completed his hat trick scoring from the spot kick in the 70th minute and the 80th minute as Nigeria continued to ransack their visitors. Samuel Chukwueze who was a sub for the second half also registered his name on the score sheet for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria ended the game with a 6-0 huge victory in front of their fans.

Victor Osimhen with 10 goals leads as the top scorer in the AFCON qualifiers.

Nigeria scored the most goals (22) at the qualifiers.