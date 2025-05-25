TETFund Delegation Visits FUNAAB to Monitor Research Projects

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) on May 23, 2025, hosted a high-level Monitoring and Verification Team from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) as part of efforts to assess the implementation of projects supported by the Batch 8 (2021) National Research Fund (NRF) Grant.

The Vice-Chancellor of FUNAAB, Professor Babatunde Kehinde, welcomed the delegation and expressed deep gratitude to TETFund for its continued commitment to promoting research and innovation in Nigerian universities. He stated that the university had made adequate preparations for the exercise and reaffirmed its dedication to transparency, integrity, and impactful research outcomes.

Professor Kehinde emphasized that research is central to FUNAAB’s mandate of teaching, research, and extension services. He noted that sustained funding, such as the NRF Grant, is essential for universities to deliver quality and meaningful research that addresses national challenges. He assured the delegation that FUNAAB remains committed to producing research that aligns with national development goals.

Leading the TETFund team, Professor Demo Kalla explained that the purpose of the visit was not only to monitor and verify the progress of ongoing research projects but also to offer constructive feedback to strengthen research delivery. He commended FUNAAB for its excellent performance in the implementation of research projects and encouraged the institution to maintain its leadership position in Nigeria’s research landscape.

Professor Kalla also highlighted the opportunities provided by the NRF Grant, especially for senior academic staff serving as Principal Investigators. He urged researchers at FUNAAB to continue submitting well-prepared proposals and to seek additional funding avenues to expand their research initiatives.

The monitoring exercise focused on reviewing project milestones, work plans, key performance indicators, and the utilization of approved budgets. The visit also provided an opportunity to engage with project teams and assess the overall impact of the funded research.

Among those present during the exercise were the University Bursar, Mr. Olukayode Osinuga; Director of the Directorate of Research, Innovation and Partnerships (DRIP), Professor Mutiu Busari; Director of Academic Planning, Professor Olajide Sogunle; former Dean of the College of Environmental Resources Management, Professor Isaac Omoniyi; and the immediate past Chairman of ASUU-FUNAAB, Dr. Oluwagbemiga Adeleye.

Also in attendance were Professors Elijah Obayelu, Ayokunle Olude, Taofik Shittu, and Segun Oladoye, along with representatives from the Vice-Chancellor’s Office. Members of the visiting TETFund team included Professor Sylvester Ibe and Barrister Maryam Mustapha.

The visit has further solidified FUNAAB’s standing as a leading institution in research and innovation within Nigeria’s tertiary education system.