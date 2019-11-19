And “Hurricane Oshiomhole” sweeps through Bayelsa, Kogi

The President also urged “Governor-elect Lyon to carry other divergent interests along in the next phase of governance, imploring those not satisfied with the outcome of the poll to seek redress through the constitutionally-established channels,” while looking forward “to working with the incoming government to improve the lives of the people in Bayelsa State, while ensuring the security of life and property of all citizens.”

Meanwhile, according to the Returning Officer for the election, Ibrahim Garba, the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, was declared winner of the Saturday, November 16, governorship election in the state, polling 406,222 votes to defeat the PDP’s Musa Wada who scored 189,704 votes. Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party came a distant third with a score of 9,482 votes.

Bello won in 12 of the 21 local governments namely Lokoja, Ibaji, Adavi, Okehi, Okene, Kabba Bunu, Ogori Magongo, Koton Karfi , Mopa Muro, Ajaokuta, and Olamaboro. Wada won in Omala, Igalamela, Yagba East, Yagba West, Idah, Dekina, Bassa, Ofu, and Ankpa local governments. While the PDP campaign had expectedly rejected the outcome of the election, our great party, the APC has commended the polls’ conduct, saying it was a fair outing.

Recall that shortly after Oshiomhole formally took over the baton of leadership of the APC from Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, his approach to leadership had come under serious public scrutiny, especially because of what pundits described as a belligerent style he was perceived to have adopted. But much of this scrutiny has been ungoverned by good faith.

Significantly, a common thread under-girding all these scenarios leans heavily on personal interest. They have pretty little connection to party interest or ultimately national interest. These primordial agenda unfortunately form the key conceptual planks of politicking in Nigeria. Oshiomhole’s choice to lead the ruling party by its top echelon was not accidental. It is essentially to change that old, unseemly narrative, and revamp the progressives’ vanguard.

Oshiomhole has indeed taken this responsibility very seriously. The position of national chairmanship of a political party carries considerable weight, especially in charting the course of progressive engagement with the critical elements in a democratic mix. That the inherent power of the office of the national chairman, its responsibility and authority have been watered down and often caged by forces out of sync with trans-formative politics doesn’t mean that its occupant must jettison principled and disciplined conduct. The days of Chief Meredith Adisa Akinloye, national chairman of the National Party of Nigeria, NPN, of the Second Republic come to mind here.

In the evolution of the Nigerian state, it cannot be denied that Oshiomhole has played his own role and, in the process, honed administrative, governance and political skills that help him to leverage the lot of the ruling party, especially as it has entered its second tenure of governance at the centre.

In the shark-infested waters of Nigeria’s politics, the former Edo State governor represents a powerful force feared by the opposition and false friends as well. Many of the allegations against his style fly in the face of objective analysis of the multi-hued challenges his party has successfully navigated.

This is why the current and curious concerted efforts of Governor Obaseki of Edo State to paint Oshiomhole black and undermine his authority will ultimately become a frankeinstous fiasco because of its specious premise standing on spaghetti legs. What’s more – Oshiomhole’s choice as party leader tacitly acknowledges the capacity of focused individuals to change their society for the better. For decades, he has provided clear, pragmatic leadership during periods of self-doubt by a citizenry under siege by patiently deploying the instrumentality of law to achieve what many thought were lost causes.