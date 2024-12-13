Anambra Wins Best Performing State at 2024 National Primary Healthcare Challenge Awards

Anambra State has emerged tops at the 2024 Primary Health Care Leadership Challenge Awards, held in Abuja, with two prestigious awards.

Anambra emerged as the best-performing state in the entire country, winning the prize money of $700,000, and the champion of the southeast zone, winning $500,000.

The awards were received by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, accompanied by a delegation from the state, including the Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chiamaka Nnake, the Executive Secretary, ANSPHCDA, Pharm Chisom Uchem, among others.

The event was organized in partnership with key stakeholders, including the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), the Aliko Dangote Foundation, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and UNICEF.

Other zonal winners, awarded $500,000 each, included Kwara (North Central), Kaduna (North West), Rivers (South-South), Osun (South-West), and Yobe (North-East).

The challenge, launched in 2022 by the Federal Government, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), and other partners, evaluates states on governance, financing, service delivery, and sustainability.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, represented at the event by Aliyu Modibbo Umar, praised the initiative for advancing Nigeria’s healthcare and urged sustained efforts toward universal health coverage.

Key leaders at the event included NGF Chairman AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who emphasized the Seattle Declaration’s role in driving PHC reforms, and Health Minister Ali Pate, who reported ₦46 billion invested in 8,000 health facilities, a 16.7% drop in under-five mortality, and increased public confidence.

Uche Amaonwu of the Gates Foundation commended the governors’ leadership amid fiscal challenges, while UNICEF’s Cristian Munduate emphasized healthcare as a right.

NPHCDA CEO Muyi Aina noted the challenge’s success in spurring states to strengthen PHC systems.

