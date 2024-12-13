BEWARE OF DOGS

It’s up to me
To choose not to be
You: beyond, abandoned & distressed
With melancholic vista, views, press,
Media, mind, life’s grit: determination,
Regret, grief, prayers, emotions & region
Covering: governed by views, laws, religions
And schools, politics, books: entities
Filled with limited vices and validities
Of the earth; determined, incapacitated
With lust, felonies with values merited
From morals learnt, built to, from the scratch:
High places, atop, like Babel Tower scale
Ruined; wasted power, will, and endeavors
Attempting fervors to reach, to see God:
Beware of those who growl and bark like dogs.
Sing, howling quality timbres and songs:
Vehemently administered like musical sounds
Creating a milieu and tendencies, found
To be wanting: salivating with thirst,
Hunger and want for plagues, pestilence,
Adventure: salvaging as corrupt as pandemics
Unworthy and sublimed by viruses, toxic
Like a bite, infected & ruined like the eyes
Poisoning the mind, melting like ice
Transforming itself into another faction
And fractions, like cells and friction,
Streamlined and rationalized like words
Seeping, spoken from jaws; spurted out swords;
Unwithdrawn Weapons of love, addictions, and wars
Fought: with ourselves, neighbors, and foes.