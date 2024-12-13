BEWARE OF DOGS

It’s up to me

To choose not to be

You: beyond, abandoned & distressed

With melancholic vista, views, press,

Media, mind, life’s grit: determination,

Regret, grief, prayers, emotions & region

Covering: governed by views, laws, religions

And schools, politics, books: entities

Filled with limited vices and validities

Of the earth; determined, incapacitated

With lust, felonies with values merited

From morals learnt, built to, from the scratch:

High places, atop, like Babel Tower scale

Ruined; wasted power, will, and endeavors

Attempting fervors to reach, to see God:

Beware of those who growl and bark like dogs.

Sing, howling quality timbres and songs:

Vehemently administered like musical sounds

Creating a milieu and tendencies, found

To be wanting: salivating with thirst,

Hunger and want for plagues, pestilence,

Adventure: salvaging as corrupt as pandemics

Unworthy and sublimed by viruses, toxic

Like a bite, infected & ruined like the eyes

Poisoning the mind, melting like ice

Transforming itself into another faction

And fractions, like cells and friction,

Streamlined and rationalized like words

Seeping, spoken from jaws; spurted out swords;

Unwithdrawn Weapons of love, addictions, and wars

Fought: with ourselves, neighbors, and foes.

