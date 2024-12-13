New Anambra FIDA Leadership Seeks Partnerships to Provide Legal Assistance, Support Services to the Less Privileged

Barrister Amara Joy Muojeke has been sworn in as the new chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA Nigeria, and Anambra State Branch.

Muojeke, an Assistant Chief State Counsel at the Anambra State Ministry of Justice Awka, also heads the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, and Women Forum in Anambra State.

Other members of the new executive body were Lauretta Ikwuka, Vice Chairperson; His Worship, Maria Anyabolu, Secretary; Sylvia Ogbuagu, Assistant Secretary; A. C. Peters, Financial Secretary; Chioma Okolo, Treasurer; Chinelo Akorah, Publicity Secretary; and Ginikachukwu Olisa, Welfare Secretary.

In her address at the event held at the FIDA office in Awka, Barrister Muojeke assured that she and her team will spare no effort in upholding FIDA’s ideals and principles in their service to humanity.

She noted that “FIDA Anambra has consistently been at the forefront of advancing the rights and welfare of women and children in the state” by providing free legal representation to victims of gender-based violence and organizing community outreaches, thereby giving a human face to the principles members hold dear.

“Our legal aid services, sensitization campaigns, and advocacy programs have left indelible marks in various communities across Anambra State. We have championed causes that uplift the marginalized, offered hope to the hopeless, and lent our voices to the voiceless.”

However, the new Anambra FIDA Chairperson noted that the scope of the challenges requires collaboration to reach people at the grassroots, which is why the group is seeking active partnerships with the government, non-governmental organizations, civil society groups, and other stakeholders.

“Together, we can provide not just legal assistance, but also critical support services such as shelter, rehabilitation, and empowerment programs. This synergy is essential for addressing the complex needs of the vulnerable in our society”.

To ensure the effective execution of FIDA’s programs across Anambra State, Barrister Muojeke announced the appointment of Lauretta Ikwuka—Onitsha, H/W Maria Anyabolu—Onitsha, Lizzy Umeh—Awka, Chinelo Akorah—Awka, Dr. Modesta Muoneke—Nnewi, and Ada Egwu Samuel—Nnewi to the group’s Programs Committee.

“These capable women will organize activities for the United Nations international celebrations in their cities and surrounding environments. FIDA Anambra will provide the necessary IEC materials and other support to ensure the success of these programs”.

Barrister Muojeke announced the appointment of Chioma Okolo Esq. as the Chairperson of FIDA Week 2025. She will be responsible for appointing her committee members and organizing the event.

Barrister Muojeke described the “Litigation Committee” as a vital arm of FIDA in Anambra and announced that it will be chaired by Lauretta Ikwuka, who will later appoint other members.

She added that the group under her leadership will continue to recognize the invaluable contributions of senior FIDA members and actively involve and encourage their participation in all FIDA activities. It will also embark on robust membership drives to increase capacity and ensure the sustainability of FIDA Anambra’s impact.

Earlier in their remarks, the National Publicity Secretary, FIDA Nigeria, and former FIDA Chairperson in the state, Barrister Mrs. Chineze Obianyo, a Professor of Law, former Anambra FIDA Chairperson and Chairperson of the Election Committee that produced the Muojeke-led exco, Barrister Mrs. Ogugua Ikpeze, and another member of the Election Committee, Barrister Lizzy Umeh, charged the new executive members to continue to consolidate on the achievements of pastor leaders of the association, even as they called for more advocacy on the activities of the group.

