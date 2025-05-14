TikToker Murja Kunya’s Sentencing Postponed to May 20

Justice Simon Amobeda of the Federal High Court in Kano has postponed the sentencing of popular TikToker Murja Ibrahimi Kunya to May 20.

Murja is facing a charge from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly abusing the naira.

She reportedly sprayed and danced on N400,000 during a party held at the Tahir Guest Palace Hotel in December 2024. She has already pleaded guilty.

The court was expected to give its verdict on Tuesday, but the EFCC’s lawyer, Musa Isa, requested to amend the charge.

Her lawyer, Abubakar Saka, objected, saying the change could delay the process and that Murja needed time to understand the new charges. Despite this, the judge approved the amendment and adjourned the case.

Murja was granted bail and will remain in the custody of her lawyer, who has promised to ensure she appears in court.