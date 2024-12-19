UNIZIK Academic Writing Bootcamp Encourages Effective Publishing to Elevate Research Visibility

Academics, researchers, and stakeholders recently gathered at a one-day Staff Training Bootcamp on Academic Writing and Presentation, organized by the Faculty of Agriculture, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, to discuss strategies for elevating research visibility through effective publishing.

The bootcamp with the theme “Publish with Confidence, Promote with Ease,” was held at the UNIZIK Business School Hall, and included practical training for publishing in renowned journals like Scopus and Clarivate and the presentation of partnership awards to organizations such as the Anambra State ICT Agency for their support.

The highlight of the event was a presentation by Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, MD/CEO of the Anambra State ICT Agency, on ‘The Role of the Anambra State ICT Agency in Advancing Digital Libraries and Academic Repositories under Soludo’s Solution Administration.’

Agbata shared how the ICT Agency bridges the gap between research and digital infrastructure, supporting academics in publishing and promoting their works globally.

He highlighted key initiatives, including high-speed broadband, cloud-based digital libraries, and partnerships that ensure equitable access to digital tools for researchers.

In his opening remarks, the acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu, represented by Prof. Fredrick Odibo, stressed the importance of confidence in academic writing, encouraging participants to focus on producing impactful, problem-solving work.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Anambra State Council, Dr. Emeka Odogwu represented by Tochukwu Ifejika, Chairperson of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), urged academics to collaborate with the media for wider dissemination of their work.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of the occasion and National Librarian and CEO of the National Library of Nig Prof. Chinwe Anunobi, represented by Dr. Ngozi Osuchukwu, spoke on the need for accessible research, promoting open access platforms like Google Scholar and Wikipedia, and advocating for ethical AI use in academic writing.

The event concluded with renewed commitments from stakeholders to create a thriving academic environment where research is amplified globally.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...