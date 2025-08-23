Anambra lawmaker empowers over 500 Widows to mark birthday anniversary

Over 500 widows were on Friday empowered by the member representing Awka North and South Constituency in the National Assembly, Prof Lilian Orogbu, as part of activities marking her birthday.

The women, drawn from across her constituency, were empowered with cash donations as start-up capital for their choiced businesses.

Speaking during the empowerment in Awka, Orogbu said the widows’ support tagged “Ego Afia” was part of her commitment to bettering the lives of people in her constituency.

She described the widows as Jesus’ wives, pledging more dividends in the years ahead.

She listed her achievements in less than two years of leadership to include construction and renovation of roads, schools, town halls, Police station, boreholes, transformers, street lights, among other projects scattered across the constituency.

While assuring that her Non-governmental organisation would focus on the widows, the lawmaker, called for their support ahead of the 2027 general election, vowing not to disappoint them if re-elected.

She said, “I was not qualified for the position, but God who qualifies the unqualified made it happen, despite all the gang-ups.

“They’ve started again ahead of 2027, with promises of one-term. It has never happened in our constituency, and it can’t start with my turn.”

Earlier, the Director, Awka South Constituency Office, Sir Obiora Okafor commended the lawmaker’s giant strides across the constituency.

Obiora, who chaired the occasion was particularly excited about the quality of projects being executed by the lawmaker, saying it would only be wise to return her to ensure sustainability.