Anambra Launches ‘Solution Lens’ to Boost Transparency and Let Citizens Track Government Projects in Real Time

It appears the citizens of Anambra State are in for some good days, as the State government on Thursday launched the Solution Lens Platform, a new tech-driven platform designed to promote transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement in governance.

The launch is being powered through the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the Ministry of Information, and the State ICT Agency is expected to allow citizens to track the progress of government projects across sectors.

Speaking during the event, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Chiamaka Nnake, described the project as one of the most significant governance innovations in the State’s history.

She said the platform offered state residents the opportunity to hold the government accountable and provides citizens with real-time access to information on government projects and programs, from conception to implementation.

She said, “As we move forward, Solution Lens will serve as a data hub for planners and investors, a guarantee to our partners who seek transparency, and a reaffirmation to Ndi Anambra that Governor Soludo believes in their ingenuity and is committed to building the future with them and not for them.

“This aligns seamlessly with our commitments under the Open Government Partnership (OGP), the People’s Manifesto, and our vision of building a livable and smart megacity.”

The commissioner appreciated the Governor’s visionary leadership and insistence on an evolving public service, just as she commended the Ministry of Information and the ICT Agency for their dedication and support.

The State Commissioner for Information, Dr Law Mefor, noted that the initiative aligned with the Soludo administration’s mantra: “Everything Technology, Technology Everywhere.”

He said the platform would only be successful with effective engagement of the citizenry.

Managing Director, ICT Agency, Mr Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, said the platform was developed to enable citizens to keep track of government projects and programmes within their localities.

“The idea behind the initiative is to promote responsive governance that promotes accountability and inclusivity.

“The citizens, however, have a major role in engaging the government with their feedback on the projects going on in their areas.

“The feedback will not only ensure the government remains responsive to their plight, but that the contractors handling the projects are kept on their toes,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Anambra people appear to be generally accepting of the Solution Lens initiative, as they believe it will not only improve the government’s services to the people but also help the government get value for its expenditures.

According to Prince Chris Azo, co-chairman of the Open Government Partnership (OGP) in the State, the platform aligns with the principles of OGP 2.0, especially in giving citizens an active voice in democratic governance.

He praised the government for adopting global standards in transparency and citizen participation.

“This platform now gives people the opportunity to engage, report, and provide feedback from anywhere,” he said.

However, a civil servant, Bede Nwosu, believes that with the launch of the initiative, the government must be ready to receive criticism from people who give feedback on its programmes and not label them enemies.

“We have seen in the past, where many people are branded enemies of the government, simply because they criticized the government.

“We want to believe that the state government understands that with this platform, people would criticize its programmes. Those critics should not be blacklisted. However, their suggestions and criticisms, when constructive, should be looked into, so that the government can always come out with a better programme for the people,” he opined.

Another Awka resident, Ifeanyi Mgbede stressed the need for the government to utilize the community leadership to deepen the message of the platform’s existence, so that citizens can use it.