October 6, 2025

Power Minister Eyes Oyo Governorship Seat as Nigeria’s Power Output Plunges to 5,128.50MW

— By: Pius Kadon

Nigerians Will Enjoy Uninterrupted Power Supply Before Tinubu Leaves Office— Adelabu
Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu

Electricity generation on Nigeria’s national grid has dropped to 5,128.50 megawatts as of October 2025, according to new performance data released by the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).

The figure represents a 12.32% decline from the 5,801.84MW peak recorded on March 4, 2025, highlighting the country’s persistent struggle with unstable power supply.

The News Chronicle observed that despite repeated assurances of improvement, the latest data show no significant progress in electricity delivery to Nigeria’s estimated 250 million citizens.

The situation comes just weeks after a national grid collapse on September 10, 2025, which left parts of the country in darkness before power was restored hours later.

Meanwhile, Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu has stirred public debate after announcing his 2027 Oyo State governorship ambition, even as the sector he oversees continues to face mounting challenges.

‎Trade Fair Demolition: Beyond Senator Umeh’s Anger, the Facts Are Grimmer Than Politics
