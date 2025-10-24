Anambra Guber: INEC team arrives Anambra, evaluates preparedness ahead of mock accreditation exercise

A four-member delegation from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters, Abuja has arrived Anambra State to evaluate the Commission’s preparedness for the upcoming governorship election scheduled for November 8, 2025.

The team will on Saturday, monitor the voters’ Mock Accreditation Exercise to be conducted in selected polling units across the three senatorial districts in Anambra State.

The mock accreditation exercise is to test run the upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, its response and uploading of results on the INEC Result Viewing Portal ahead of the gubernatorial polls.

Locations chosen for the mock accreditation are spread across the Senatorial zones in the state, and they include- Amawbia II (03) Igwédimma Primary School, Amawbia, Ububa Village Square, Nkpor, and Ifeadigo Hall, all in Anambra Central Senatorial zone, as well as Girls Secondary School, Nteje, State Primary School, Nteje, Central School, Aguleri and Umunoke Public Square Aguleri, all in Anambra North Senatorial zone.

The four-member delegation, led by Professor Rhoda Gumus, INEC National Commissioner for Election Planning and Monitoring, also includes Mr. Sam Olumekun (National Commissioner), Mr. Kenneth Ukeagu (supervising Anambra State), and Mr. Baba Bila (Chairman, Electoral Operations and Logistics Committee).

Upon arrival in Awka, the state capital, the team was received by Dr. Queen Elizabeth Agwu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra, alongside senior INEC officials, after which they reviewed ongoing preparations and logistical arrangements at the state headquarters.

The officials also embarked on field assessments in Dunukofia (Anambra Central) and Oyi (Anambra North) Local Government Areas, where they inspected the batching of non-sensitive materials and monitored the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at Registration Area Centres in Ukpo and Nteje.

In her remarks, Professor Gumus expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded so far, commending the commitment of INEC staff and local stakeholders.

She urged eligible voters to remain patient, law-abiding, and cooperative throughout the electoral process.

As part of its comprehensive evaluation, the delegation is also scheduled to meet with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), representatives of transport unions, and to observe a mock accreditation exercise.

Gumus reaffirmed the INEC’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and credible election in Anambra State, emphasizing that all necessary logistical and security measures are being finalised ahead of the polls.