BREAKING: Tinubu Pulls Surprise Military Overhaul, Appoints Oluyede, Shaibu, Aneke, Abbas as New Service Chiefs

President Bola Tinubu has approved a major shake-up in the nation’s military hierarchy, appointing new Service Chiefs to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

General Olufemi Oluyede takes over from General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff, while Major-General W. Shaibu becomes the new Chief of Army Staff. Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke has been named Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral I. Abbas is the new Chief of Naval Staff.

Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye retains his position as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle on Friday, Tinubu expressed deep appreciation to the outgoing Defence Chief and other Service Chiefs for their “patriotic service and dedicated leadership,” urging the new appointees to “justify the confidence reposed in them” by enhancing professionalism, vigilance, and unity within the Armed Forces.

All appointments take immediate effect.