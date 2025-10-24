spot_img
October 24, 2025

BREAKING: Tinubu Pulls Surprise Military Overhaul, Appoints Oluyede, Shaibu, Aneke, Abbas as New Service Chiefs

News
— By: Pius Kadon

BREAKING: FG Removes Mathematics Credit Requirement for Arts and Humanities Students

President Bola Tinubu has approved a major shake-up in the nation’s military hierarchy, appointing new Service Chiefs to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.

General Olufemi Oluyede takes over from General Christopher Musa as Chief of Defence Staff, while Major-General W. Shaibu becomes the new Chief of Army Staff. Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke has been named Chief of Air Staff, and Rear Admiral I. Abbas is the new Chief of Naval Staff.

Major-General E.A.P. Undiendeye retains his position as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

In a statement made available to The News Chronicle on Friday, Tinubu expressed deep appreciation to the outgoing Defence Chief and other Service Chiefs for their “patriotic service and dedicated leadership,” urging the new appointees to “justify the confidence reposed in them” by enhancing professionalism, vigilance, and unity within the Armed Forces.

All appointments take immediate effect.

Anambra Guber: INEC Team Arrives Anambra, Evaluates Preparedness Ahead of Mock Accreditation Exercise
Jonathan Never Told Me He’s Running for President in 2027- Wike
Jonathan Never Told Me He's Running for President in 2027- Wike

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom...

Anambra Guber: INEC Team Arrives Anambra, Evaluates Preparedness Ahead of Mock Accreditation Exercise

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
A four-member delegation from the Independent National Electoral Commission...

Church Must Not Slaughter Spirituality on The Altar of Money- Catholic Prelate Ezeokafor

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Anambra state, Most...

ESA Report Reveals Average Gamer Is 41 as Gaming Reduces Stress

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
A new report by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA)...

