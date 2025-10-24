Church must not slaughter spirituality on the altar of money- Catholic Prelate Ezeokafor

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Anambra state, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor has reassured the church’s continued to support to any arm of the church that contributes to its growth and salvation of souls.

The Bishop gave the assurance in a press briefing ahead of the first anniversary, admission and investiture of new members of the Catholic Order, Knights of St Michael The Archangel (CKSMA).

He said the church consists of several charisms working together for her good, encouraging members to identify with any of the platforms for their spirituality and for the church’s edification.

Ezeokafor revealed that the church had maintained strict adherence to criteria for joining any of the groups and would never compromise that standard regardless of the status of the concerned individuals.

According to him, the church must insist on the salvation of souls and not place emphasis on money and monetary gains instead.

Describing CKSMA as peculiar in view of its impacts in the church within one year of its emergence, Ezeokafor said members of the group met the requirements before being admitted.

He said, “The target of every Christian is salvation, and anything that will assist you in achieving that goal should be encouraged.

“We have a standard in admitting members in Knighthood; but the major criterion is spirituality. We can’t compromise that because once you’re made a knight, all eyes are on you.

“The knighthood is open to all Catholics as long as you meet the requirements after publication of bans. You’re not just picked anyhow.

“We’ve had knights who are Catechists and even sweepers in the church who met the requirements. Once you’re good, it will be seen in your actions.

“This new set of knights was subjected to scrutiny. Those without a strong charism and spirituality, were not allowed to join. Some had declined, saying they don’t have what it takes.

“If we find anything lacking in your life, you won’t be made a Knight, no matter the kind of money you have. It’s purely a devotional order.”

President of the group, Gen. Sir James Ezeonu said a major highlight of the ceremony slated for October 31 will be the setting up of a charity fund to assist the group meet its mandates, including welfare.

He called on everyone, Catholic and non-Catholics alike, priests and laity to rejoice with them as well as support them to ensure more committed Catholics joined the fold.