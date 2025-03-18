Luka Modrić Eyes One More Season At The Santiago Bernabéu

In a development that will delight Real Madrid fans, midfield maestro Luka Modrić has expressed his desire to stay at the club for one more season.

The Croatian superstar, whose current deal expires in June 2025, has made it clear that his first option for the summer is to sign a new contract at Real Madrid.

Modrić’s excellent performances and remarkable condition have once again demonstrated his value to the team, and he is eager to continue being a part of the squad. The 38-year-old’s desire to stay at Real Madrid is unwavering, and he is now waiting for talks with the club to finalize a new deal until June 2026.

This news will come as a significant boost to Real Madrid, who have been eager to retain Modrić’s services. The veteran midfielder has been an integral part of the team’s success in recent years, and his experience and leadership will be crucial as the club looks to compete on all fronts next season.

With his sights set on one more season at the Santiago Bernabéu, Modrić will be looking to add to his already impressive trophy haul and create more memories for the Real Madrid faithful.

As the summer transfer window approaches, Real Madrid fans will be eagerly awaiting news of Modrić’s contract extension. With the midfielder’s desire to stay at the club clear, it now remains to be seen whether the two parties can agree on a new deal that will keep Modrić at the Santiago Bernabéu for one more season.