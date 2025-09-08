spot_img
September 8, 2025 - 4:52 PM

WCQ: No Osimhen, No Panic- Udeze Backs Eagles to Crush Bafana Bafana

Sports
— By: Pius Kadon

WCQ: No Osimhen, No Panic- Udeze Backs Eagles to Crush Bafana Bafana

Former Super Eagles defender, Ifeanyi Udeze, says the pressure is firmly on South Africa’s Bafana Bafana as they prepare to host Nigeria in Tuesday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Johannesburg.

Nigeria reignited their qualification hopes with a narrow 1-0 victory over Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday, and another win could slash Bafana’s lead at the top of Group C to just three points.

But Udeze insists the burden lies with the hosts.

“The South Africans are under more pressure than the Super Eagles. They’ll be in front of their fans, they’re topping the group, and there’s also the issue of the three points deduction,” Udeze told Brila FM. “For me, they are under more pressure. I expect our boys to go there, play as a team, and fight for the result.”

The Super Eagles will travel without their talismanic striker Victor Osimhen, who picked up an injury against Rwanda. Udeze, however, believes his absence presents a chance for others to shine.

“With Osimhen out, this is another opportunity for Tolu Arokodare and Cyriel Dessers to prove they can be capable replacements,” he added.

Anambra Guber: CLO Raises Alarm Over Unguarded Utterances by Candidates, Urges Decorum
Speaker Raises Alarm as Nigeria’s Debt Hits ₦149 Trillion
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

