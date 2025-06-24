Anambra First Lady Urges Concerted Efforts Towards Widows’ Plights

The wife of Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has called for concerted efforts towards supporting and empowering widows in the society, describing widowhood as a cause worth supporting, rather than a curse.

Dr Soludo, the Convener of the Healthy Living Initiative, made the call in a message on Monday in Awka to mark the 2025 International Widows’ Day, with the theme ‘’Empower Her: From Loss to Leadership.‘’

International Widows’ Day is commemorated every June 23 to examine the issues affecting widows worldwide and to determine what must be done to safeguard and advance their rights.

The governor’s wife, in the message, lamented that in many cultures, widows still suffer from stigmatization, isolation, economic struggles, social exclusion, and limited financial independence, emphasizing the need to encourage individuals to recognize the struggles widows often face alone and to extend compassion and practical assistance to them.

“Widows are no less human than anyone else. They have the same rights as every other person. We must treat these remarkable individuals with dignity, compassion, and respect.

“Being a widow should never equate to loss of dignity, respect, and basic human rights.

“A society where widows are still subjected to socio-cultural harms is living in complete barbarism. Losing one’s spouse is already enough harm.

“Together, let us build a society that sees widowhood as a cause and not a curse. Empower that poor widow around you today,” Soludo noted.