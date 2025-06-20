Borno’s Heartbreak: Every Home Has Lost Someone -Elders Reveal

During a recent town hall meeting in Borno State, a local community leader, Mr. Boguma, gave an emotional speech about the pain and suffering caused by over ten years of insurgency.

Speaking at the event attended by Governor Babagana Zulum and other stakeholders Mr. Boguma said, “No household in Borno can say they haven’t lost someone.”

His words, captured in a video shared by News Central TV on Friday Morning and Monitored By The News Chronicle, highlighted the deep grief and loss that many families in the region continue to face due to Boko Haram attacks and other violence.

“This isn’t just about numbers,” he said. “It’s personal. Every family, every street, every village has been affected. We’ve buried our children, our brothers, our parents.” He also spoke about the wider impact of the crisis displaced communities, interrupted education, and a damaged economy.

Other speakers at the meeting, including Dr. Allen Manasseh, also stressed the need to combine development with security.

Dr. Manasseh praised improvements in education under Governor Zulum, saying, “Each time I see the new mega schools, I feel happy.” But he also warned that if terrorists destroy schools, the investments will be wasted.

Mr. Boguma acknowledged the efforts of the state government but urged both state and federal leaders to do more. “We must not only count the dead,” he said, “we must protect the living.”

He called for better support for local security, counseling for families, and economic programs to help rebuild communities.

Despite the sadness in his message, Mr. Boguma ended on a hopeful note. “We’re not just victims,” he said. “We are survivors. And we want a future where no family in Borno has to go through this again.