Disney to Build First-Ever Disneyland in the Middle East

The Walt Disney Company has revealed plans to open its seventh global theme park and resort on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Disney CEO Bob Iger made this announcement on Good Morning America on May 7, 2025.

In his statement, Iger described the new park as “the most technologically advanced theme park that we’ve ever built.” He also expressed excitement about the project’s significance for Disney and the Middle East.

The park will feature a modern Disney castle, which Iger mentioned would be “the first real modern castle” the company has constructed.

While the specific details of the park’s attractions are yet to be confirmed, Iger indicated that the park would combine Disney’s established intellectual properties with elements of Abu Dhabi’s culture and architecture.

The park will be located on Yas Island, a well-known tourist area in Abu Dhabi.

In 2023, the island recorded 34 million visits, a 38% increase from the previous year. The park is expected to contribute to the region’s growing status as a global destination for family-friendly entertainment, joining existing attractions such as Warner Bros. World Yas Island and SeaWorld Yas Island.

The decision to build in Abu Dhabi was based on the city’s strategic location and accessibility to many potential visitors. Iger noted that Abu Dhabi is situated in a way that makes it reachable to many regions without significant Disney park attendance, including parts of the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia.

Disney has been planning the new park since 2017, and the project gained momentum after Iger visited the region in 2024.

Miral, an Abu Dhabi-based developer, will collaborate with Disney in the construction and management of the park, while Disney Imagineers will be responsible for designing it.

The development process is expected to take five years, with planning set to begin within the next 18 to 24 months. Iger did not specify when the park would open, stating that no official commitments had been made regarding the opening date.

The new park will be the seventh of its kind. The first Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California, in 1955, followed by Walt Disney World in Florida in 1971. Tokyo Disneyland followed in 1983, Disneyland Paris in 1992, Hong Kong Disneyland in 2005, and Shanghai Disney Resort in 2016.