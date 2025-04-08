Plateau Governor Thanks NEMA for Quick Support to Victims of Bokkos Attacks

The Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Caleb Mutfwang, has praised the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for its swift response in supporting victims affected by recent attacks in communities across Bokkos Local Government Area.

The tragic events resulted in the loss of lives, injuries, and the destruction of property.

Speaking on Monday in Jos through his deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo, during a visit from NEMA’s Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, the Governor expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for promptly directing NEMA to provide relief to the victims.

Governor Mutfwang reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to working closely with NEMA to meet the needs of displaced persons and to continue efforts to promote peace across Plateau State.

Responding on behalf of the DG NEMA, the North Central Zonal Director, Mr. Aliyu Waziri, said a rapid assessment had been carried out in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps.

Based on the findings, essential relief items were quickly delivered. A list of approved items was officially presented, with a promise that they would be distributed directly to the beneficiaries in both IDP camps and host communities.

He further conveyed the Director General’s commitment to collaborate with the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency for a more detailed assessment in the affected communities and to support long-term recovery for displaced persons, in line with the President’s directive.

The visiting team included the Director of Search and Rescue at NEMA, Air Commodore Abang Oyong, and other senior staff. The delegation also visited some of the injured victims receiving treatment at the Plateau Specialist Hospital. They were welcomed by the Chief Medical Director, Professor Christopher Yilgwan, who guided them through the wards where the victims are being treated.

In Bokkos town, the NEMA team was received by the Local Government Chairman, Mr. Amalau Samuel, and other local officials.

At the IDP camp in St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, Mr. Waziri delivered the DG’s message of sympathy and officially handed over the relief materials to the Chairman for distribution.

Speaking on behalf of the displaced persons, Mr. Amalau expressed deep gratitude to President Tinubu and NEMA for their timely intervention. Many IDPs also shared their appreciation, saying the support came at a critical time.

The relief items included both food and non-food supplies aimed at easing the suffering of those living in IDP camps and host communities.