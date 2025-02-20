Edwin Clark, Nigeria’s Most Durable Political Figure -Ndoma-Egba

The Pro-Chancellor/Chairman Governing Council of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, SAN, has said that the late elder statesman, Edwin Clark, was a quintessential public servant, who would be remembered for his boldness, frankness and unwavering dedication to the service of humanity and the nation.

In a statement he personally signed, Ndoma-Egba, a former Senate Leader and ex-Board Chairman Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said: “Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark (better known as Chief E.K. Clark) has gone the way of all flesh. He was a lawyer who devoted his long and eventful life to the emancipation of the Ijaw Nation and to fighting for truth, equity, and justice.

“He was a quintessential public servant who made his debut as Commissioner of Education in the Old Bendel State under Brig. Samuel Ogbemudia and later Federal Commissioner (as Ministers were called) for Information under General Yakubu Gowon.”

The legal luminary added: “A scion of the illustrious Clark family of Kiagbodo, Chief Clark’s life was rich and full of love, service to, and sacrifice for, family, community, the nation, and humanity.

“Chief Clark was easily Nigeria’s most durable public figure and will be most remembered for his courage, outspokenness, nobility and acute patriotism.

“He died at the ripe age of 97 years, on his feet and in active service.

“He has earned his place in the pages of Nigeria’s history.

“May he rest in peace.”