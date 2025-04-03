Amazon Joins Race to Acquire TikTok in America

Amazon has made a late move to acquire TikTok’s U.S. operations as the popular video app faces a looming deadline to separate from its Chinese parent company or face a ban.

The offer, made in a last-minute bid, comes as discussions in Washington continue over the app’s future.

According to The Indian Express, people involved in the negotiations say that Amazon’s bid has not been taken seriously by other parties.

The proposal was reportedly sent in a letter addressed to Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

TikTok has been under pressure from lawmakers due to concerns over national security linked to its Chinese ownership.

A law requiring its sale was passed last year, but former President Donald Trump delayed its enforcement until the deadline.

While some companies, including Oracle and Blackstone, have been considered potential investors, it is unclear whether such an arrangement would satisfy the law’s requirements.

Amazon has an existing connection to TikTok, as the platform has become a major shopping hub where influencers promote products, many of which are sold on Amazon.

The e-commerce giant had previously attempted to launch its own short video feature called Inspire but failed to attract users, so it removed it from its app.

Amazon is not the first company to show interest in TikTok. In 2020, Microsoft and Walmart attempted to purchase it when it first faced pressure to sell to U.S. buyers.

Other interested parties include billionaire Frank McCourt and Jesse Tinsley, the founder of Employer.com.

A company called Zoop, linked to the founder of OnlyFans, has also submitted a bid. It is reportedly partnering with a cryptocurrency foundation.

TikTok, however, has maintained that it is not for sale, stating that the Chinese government would block any deal.