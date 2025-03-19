All-Share Index Falls 0.40% as Buacement, Ellahlakes Drop; Accesscorp Tops Trading Volume

On March 18, 2025, the All-Share Index ended the trading day lower, dropping 423.48 points to 105,375.69.

This drop represents three days in a row of losses, which translates to a 0.40% drop from the closing value of 105,799.17 the day before.

This decline was accompanied by a notable decline in trading volume, which dropped from 477.5 million shares traded the previous day to just 349.9 million, a 26.7% decrease.

As the index clung tenaciously to the N66 trillion mark, market capitalisation followed suit, ending the day at N66.07 trillion, down from N66.3 trillion.

NEIMETH and NNFM were notable winners throughout these swings, increasing by 10.00% and 9.99%, respectively.

BUACEMENT and ELLAHLAKES, on the other hand, experienced difficulties, declining by 10.00% and 4.82%, respectively. ACCESSCORP and UNIVINSURE were active throughout the trading day and substantially contributed to the total trading volume.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 105,375.69 points

Previous ASI: 105,799.17 points

Day Change: -0.40%

Year-to-Date Performance: +2.38%

Volume Traded: 349.9 million shares

Market Cap: N66.07 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

NEIMETH → 10.00% to N2.97

NNFM → 9.99% to N79.80

CUSTODIAN → 9.69% to N21.50

SUNUASSUR → 7.99% to N5.00

GUINEAINS → 7.69% to N0.70

Top 5 Losers

BUACEMENT → -10.00% to N83.70

ELLAHLAKES → -4.82% to N3.16

REGALINS → -4.41% to N0.65

WEMABANK → -4.19% to N10.30

OMATEK → -2.99% to N0.65

Volume of trades

The daily trading volume fell by 26.7% from 477.5 million shares traded the previous day to 349.9 million.

With an astounding 36.7 million shares exchanged, ACCESSCORP became the market leader. UNIVINSURE came in second with 30 million shares.

FIDELITYBK, which traded 28.8 million shares, demonstrated impressive results as well.

ZENITHBANK donated 19.5 million shares, while JAIZBANK gave 22 million.

Value of trade

With trades of N929.9 million, ZENITHBANK was the top performer in terms of trading value.

GTCO and ARADEL contributed N815.6 million and N803 million to the daily total, while ACCESSCORP supplied N847.2 million.

NAHCO used N759.3 million to round out the trading value calculations.

Performance of FUGAZ and SWOOT

BUA Cement saw a significant 10% drop in the SWOOT category, while OANDO saw a 0.69% fall.

The only company in the FUGAZ sector to make money was ZENITHBANK, which increased by 0.42%.

FIRSTHOLD was down 2.28%, and UBA fell 2.61%.

In addition, GTCO fell by 0.25%, and ACCESSCORP fell by 0.64%.

Forecast for the market

The All-Share Index attempts to cling onto the 105,000 mark while in a retracement phase. Investors looking to purchase at a discount may find this atmosphere appealing if the market is not considered overbought.