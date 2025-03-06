Tesla Sales Drop in Germany After Musk’s Political Endorsement

Tesla’s sales in Germany continued to decline last month, according to official data released on Wednesday.

The drop follows billionaire Elon Musk’s public support for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party during the country’s recent elections.

In February, only 1,429 Tesla vehicles were registered in Germany, marking a 76 percent decrease compared to the same month last year, according to figures from the KBA federal transport authority.

The decline follows a similar trend from January when sales had already fallen by nearly 60 percent. In total, Tesla’s sales in Germany dropped by 70 percent in the first two months of 2025.

The AfD gained traction in the national elections on February 23, securing nearly 21 percent of the votes.

Musk, using his social media platform X, openly supported the party, claiming it was the only political group capable of changing Germany’s course.

Despite the AfD’s electoral gains, other parties in the German parliament continue to distance themselves from the group due to its far-right stance and historical context.

The broader electric vehicle market in Germany showed some recovery in February, with around 36,000 battery-powered vehicles registered—a 31 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

However, Tesla’s struggles stand out, especially since the sector had already suffered from the removal of government subsidies and a decline in demand for electric cars across Europe.

In contrast, total new vehicle registrations in Germany dropped by 6.4 percent in February, reaching about 203,400 units.

Tesla’s continued decline in sales signals ongoing challenges for the company in one of Europe’s key auto markets.