All-Share Index Breaks 108K & 109K; Regalins, Dangote Cement Surge

The Nigerian All-Share Index saw a spectacular spike at the end of the February 13, 2025, trading session, rising 1,349.52 points to close at 109,172.03.

This remarkable increase, 1.25%, represents a 1.25% increase compared to the previous closing amount of 107,822.52, effectively surpassing the 108,000 and 109,000 levels.

Nevertheless, trading volume fell 7.50% from 461 million shares traded the day before to 427 million, despite this noteworthy upward trend.

Positively, market capitalization showed resiliency, climbing from N67.2 trillion to settle at N68.1 trillion over 16,342 trades, exceeding the N68 trillion threshold.

Regarding individual stock performance, REGALINS and DANGCEM saw respectable gains of 10.00%. On the other hand, GOLDBREW and LINKASSURE experienced drops, with respective drops of 9.91% and 6.76%.

Additionally, UNIVINSURE and WEMABANK were the trading activity leaders, greatly impacting the day’s turnover.

Market Overview

Current ASI: 109,172.04 points

Previous ASI: 107,822.52 points

Daily Change: +1.25%

Year-to-Date Growth: +6.07%

Shares Traded: 427 million units

Market Capitalization: N68.1 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

REGALINS: +10.00% to N0.77

DANGCEM: +10.00% to N474.10

SUNUASSUR: +10.00% to N6.27

HMCALL: +9.98% to N5.51

PZ: +9.96% to N25.95

Top 5 Losers

GOLDBREW: -9.91% to N7.09

LINKASSURE: -6.67% to N1.38

ETERNA: -6.47% to N45.50

CWG: -6.36% to N8.10

CHAMS: -3.75% to N2.31

Volume of trades

From 461 million shares reported the day before to 427 million shares today, the daily trading volume fell by 7.50%.

WEMABANK, with 22.7 million shares, trailed UNIVINSURE, which led the market with an amazing 23.2 million shares.

With 21.9 million shares traded, STERLINGNG took third place.

With 19.8 million and 18.2 million shares traded, respectively, AIICO and FIDELITYBK also made important contributions.

Value of trade

With transactions of N839.4 million, ZENITHBANK won the session in terms of trading value.

OANDO and UBA contributed N604 million and N582.3 million, respectively, while ARADEL made a noteworthy contribution of N726.7 million.

ACCESSCORP had traded N485.8 million.

Performance of FUGAZ and SWOOT

In the SWOOT category, OANDO witnessed a minor 0.85% loss, while DANGCEM saw a 10% gain.

GTCO, FBNH, and ACCESSCORP made minor advances of 0.79%, 0.61%, and 0.18% in the FUGAZ category.

Forecast for the market

As the Index approaches the psychological barrier of 110,000, there is much buying enthusiasm.

The strong attitude from the recent earnings releases in late January and early February may continue to drive the index higher if All-Share is not seen as overbought.

