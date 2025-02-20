All-Share Gains 938 Points as BUAFOODS Rallies; ACCESSCORP Tops Volume

The trading session ended on February 19, 2025, with the Nigerian All-Share Index closing at 108,609.51, up 938.53 points.

As it returns to the 108,000 barrier, this move represents a 0.87% advance from the previous closing figure of 107,670.98.

Nevertheless, trading volume dropped 15.9% from 408 million shares traded the day before to 343 million, despite this noteworthy upward trend.

As it remains close to the N67 trillion barrier, market capitalisation increased to N67.6 trillion from N67.1 trillion the day before, which is a good trend.

When looking at the performance of individual stocks, BUAFOODS and RTBRISCOE both saw impressive gains of 9.91% and 6.91%.

On the other hand, INTENEGINS and UPL also saw drops, falling 9.80%. Additionally, ACCESSCORP and FIDELITYBK became the trading activity leaders, having a big impact on the day’s turnover.

Market Summary

Current ASI: 108,609.51 points

Previous ASI: 107,670.98 points

Day Change: +0.87%

Year-to-Date Performance: +5.52%

Volume Traded: 408 million shares

Market Cap: N67.6 trillion

Top 5 Gainers

BUAFOODS: +9.91% to N410.50

RTBRISCOE: +6.91% to N2.63

ETERNA: +6.25% to N42.50

SUNUASSUR: +6.13% to N6.92

VERITASKAP: +6.03% to N1.23

Top 5 Losers

UPL: -9.80% to N4.60

INTENEGINS: -9.80% to N2.21

UNIONDICON: -9.52% to N6.65

MCNICHOLS: -8.57% to N1.60

DAARCOMM: -7.25% to N0.64

Volume of trades

The daily trading volume dropped from 408 million shares the day before to 343 million shares, a 15.9% reduction.

With an astounding 65 million shares traded, ACCESSCORP lead the market. FIDELITYBK came in second with 50.6 million shares.

Third position went to ZENITHBANK with 22 million shares, followed by STERLINGNG and WAPIC with 13.1 million and 13 million shares, respectively.

Value of trade

With trades of N1.8 billion, ACCESSCORP led in terms of trading value.

With N1.1 billion, ZENITHBANK made a substantial contribution, followed by N926.5 million from FIDELITYBK and N421.2 million from UBA.

MTNN concluded the day with N338.3 million in trading.

Performance of FUGAZ and SWOOT

The SWOOT category saw a 9.91% increase in BUAFOODS.

FBNH, ACCESSCORP, and ZENITHBANK, on the other hand, all finished lower inside the FUGAZ group, at 1.58%, 0.90%, and 0.59%, respectively.

There were no pricing changes reported by UBA or GTCO.

Outlook for the market

As the Index gets closer to the psychological barrier of 110,000, there is now a lot of buying enthusiasm.

The strong attitude resulting from recent earnings announcements may continue to drive the index higher if All-Share is not seen as overbought.