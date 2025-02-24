Alibaba to Invest $53 Billion in AI, Cloud Expansion

Alibaba Group has unveiled an ambitious plan to invest RMB 380 billion (approximately $53 billion) over the next three years to expand its AI and cloud computing capabilities.

This investment, the largest in the company’s history, aims to drive technological advancements and position Alibaba as a global leader in cloud services and artificial intelligence.

During its latest earnings report, CEO Eddie Wu described AI as a transformative force that could reshape industries worldwide.

He stressed that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is a key focus for Alibaba, as the company looks to integrate AI-driven solutions across various sectors.

Wu noted that as AI evolves, more data will be processed and managed through cloud platforms, further increasing the demand for Alibaba’s cloud services.

Alibaba’s cloud division has already seen strong growth, with its Cloud Intelligence Group reporting an 11% increase in revenue in the last quarter.

Meanwhile, AI-related product revenue has surged for six consecutive quarters, reflecting the rising demand for cloud-based AI solutions.

The company expects AI to play a central role in e-commerce, enterprise solutions, and consumer applications.

By embedding AI across its ecosystem, Alibaba aims to improve customer experiences, optimize business operations, and create new growth opportunities.

Chairman Joe Tsai and CEO Eddie Wu previously outlined the company’s strategy to transition into an “AI-driven, user-first” business model.

This latest investment reinforces that vision by scaling up Alibaba’s technological infrastructure to support the next wave of digital innovation.

With this massive funding, Alibaba is setting the stage for long-term growth, equipping businesses and developers with cutting-edge tools to build the future of AI and cloud computing.