Nasarawa State Shuts Down Over 20 Healthcare Facilities for Failing to Meet Standards

The Nasarawa State Ministry of Health has closed over 20 healthcare facilities for not meeting the required operational standards.

Dr. John Damina, the ministry’s permanent secretary, revealed this during an inspection of health facilities in Karu, the headquarters of Karu Local Government Area.

The routine inspection, conducted across all 13 local government areas, is part of efforts to stop illegal medical practices and maintain healthcare standards in the state.

Speaking after the inspection on Sunday, Dr. Aguh reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to eliminating unqualified medical practitioners.

He expressed concern over the increasing number of illegal medical practices and warned that the government would not allow facilities to operate without proper approval.

“This closure is an important step in fighting medical quackery and ensuring that healthcare services are safe and effective,” he said.

Dr. Aguh also urged unregistered healthcare facilities to complete their registration to avoid penalties.