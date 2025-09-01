spot_img
September 3, 2025

Ali Ndume Voices Outrage as Boko Haram Strikes Again in Borno

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Senator Ndume Warns Against Religious Profiling After Fresh Boko Haram Attacks in Borno
Senator Ali Ndume

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, who represents Borno South, has condemned renewed Boko Haram attacks on Ngoshe in Gwoza Local Government Area and Mussa in Askira/Uba, which claimed several lives over the weekend.

In Ngoshe, five farmers were killed on their farmlands on Saturday morning.

Later that night in Mussa, gunmen attacked the community, killing three youths and burning houses and shops.

In a statement obtained by The News Chronicle on Sunday, Ndume described the incidents as “heartbreaking and deeply painful,” lamenting that farmers and youths continue to be the main victims of insurgent violence.

“I am profoundly saddened by these senseless killings. Our people, whose only goal is to live in peace and earn a livelihood, keep falling victim to insurgents,” he said.

The senator praised the efforts of troops under Operation Hadin Kai but urged both federal and state governments to step up security in rural areas. He called for more personnel, better weapons, and air support to protect farming communities.

Ndume also advised residents to remain vigilant and work closely with security agencies, stressing that unity and resilience are key to defeating insurgency.

Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna

