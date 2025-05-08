New NITDA Office Begins Operations in Enugu

The Federal Government has opened a new regional office of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in Enugu to support digital growth in the South East.

The launch took place on Wednesday in the GRA area of the state capital.

The new office is expected to help people in the region learn digital skills, support tech startups, and guide local businesses with useful information on how to grow in the digital world.

It also brings programs like the 3 Million Technical Talent project closer to young Nigerians who want to build a future in technology.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, said the office will connect national technology plans with local talent.

He added that it is part of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to create equal opportunities across different parts of the country.

According to him, the Enugu office is not just a place to work but a center where people can bring their ideas to life and build solutions that meet local and global needs.

Governor Peter Mbah, who joined the opening event, noted that Nigeria must reduce its dependence on oil by investing in other areas like technology.

He said the new office will give young people in Enugu the chance to gain digital knowledge that can help them find jobs or create their own.