Na the yeye Nigerian government na him cause am- VDM Blast People mocking his Mothers Profession

Nigerian activist and social media critic VerydarkMan is not happy with how some Nigerians are going about his mothers occupation/profession.

Recall some days ago when he raised concerns about certain amount of money deducted from his mothers account from her bank (GTB) and how the bank claimed that his mother took a loan and he went to the bank and and the situation did not go as planned because he was later arrested by EFCC.

It was later confirmed that his mother did take the loan; however, according to his explanation this loan was taken without her consent but she received the money in her account.

Now critics are calling him out because for a man like him that does a lot of online and physical giveaways he is supposed to at least open a business for her.

But in his defence teaching is a noble profession and it’s because of the messy nature of the Nigerian economy and the educational system that teachers are not paid well. In his words

“I see a lot of posts of people mocking me say I dey do give away say my mother na ordinary school teacher, say I for don open business for her. The truth is that I don’t blame you people. Na the yeye Nigerian government na him cause am, cause normally because the welfare of teachers suppose dey above the roofs….”

And he also added that the Nigerian government is also a major cause because teachers are not paid enough and their welfare is bad.