After a Decade, Court Sets 3-Day Ultimatum for EFCC on Dasuki Case

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) three consecutive days July 7, 8, and 9, 2025 to conclude its ten year old corruption case against former National Security Adviser, Mohammed Sambo Dasuki.

The judge’s decision came as the trial restarted in his court. During the proceedings, EFCC lawyer Oladipupo Okpeseyi and Dasuki’s lawyer A. A. Usman argued over the validity of a subpoena issued on May 24, 2018.

The subpoena directed the Department of State Services (DSS) to present items recovered from Dasuki’s properties.

Dasuki’s lawyer objected, claiming the subpoena was invalid because the DSS, as an institution, is not formally recognized by Nigerian law.

In response, the EFCC lawyer argued that the DSS is legally established and there was no confusion about its identity. He urged the court not to let technicalities interfere with justice.

Justice Lifu accepted the subpoena as an exhibit and said his ruling on its legality would be included in the final judgment. He emphasized that the document’s relevance, not the name on it, was what mattered for its admissibility.

“This is a criminal case that has been pending for about 10 years. In line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, which promotes speedy trials, the document is hereby admitted. A ruling will be delivered with the final judgment,” the judge said.

The court also heard testimony from the first prosecution witness, Monsur Mohammed, an exhibit keeper from the DSS.

He presented items recovered during searches conducted in July 2015 at four of Dasuki’s properties in Abuja and Sokoto. However, he admitted that none of the items were incriminating.

After the testimony, Justice Lifu adjourned the case to July 7, 8, and 9, 2025, instructing the EFCC to close its case on those dates.

He noted that all parties agreed to the adjournment and reminded them that the case has experienced long delays since it was filed in 2015.