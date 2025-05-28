 Speed DarlingTon Under Fire For Confessing To Sex with a Minor

Internet sensation and entertainer Speed Darlington is under fire for a confession that is not sitting well with netizens.

Speed Darlington on a live stream admitted to defiling an underage girl, actually a 15 year old girl which by law is illegal and punishable, because a 15 year old is a minor.

In the video Speed narrated the incident and how the sexual encounter left the girl bleeding and he also confirmed that the hotel attendant was involved because he paid N2,000 to have the sheets changed.

The confession went viral with Netizens and celebrities like Aproko Doctor and Solomon calling for his arrest and also tagging the police, all relevant authorities and the Lagos state government to look into the matter.

Other netizens also played the devil’s advocate by saying that by law he cannot be arrested because there is no face to the victim.

Regardless of the public opinion, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, DSVA, has now seen the vidoe and have reacted positively to it, which means he will be investigated,

Reacting on X (Formerly Twitter) The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency Wrote:

“The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency is aware of the disturbing video currently circulating online, in which a popular entertainer allegedly admits to engaging in unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

“While the individual in question did not specify the location of the incident during the Instagram Live session, we must clarify that the DSVA’s jurisdiction is limited to Lagos State.

“In view of the above, and in line with our commitment to justice, we have escalated the situation to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons,”

This is a very good call by the authorities.