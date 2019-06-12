Ahmed Lawan, Omo-Agege, Gbajabiamila, Wase elected NASS Presidents, Speakers

Senators Ahmed Lawan and Omo-Agege as well as Hon Femi Gbajabiamila and Idris Wase have emerged as Senate President, Deputy Senate President as well as Speaker and Deputy Speakers of the House of Representatives respectively.

Senator Ahmed Lawan is representing Yobe North Constituency. Lawan secured victory with 79 votes.

He defeated his opponent, Ali Ndume representing Borno South who got 28 votes.

Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan is a Nigerian senator who represents the All Progressive Congress in the Yobe North Constituency of Yobe State. He became a senator in 2007.

He received a bachelor’s degree in geography from the University of Maiduguri, a master’s degree in Remote Sensing from Ahmadu Bello University and a doctorate degree in Remote Sensing/GIS from Cranfield University, UK

Also, Nigerian lawyer and member of the All Progressives Congress, Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege emerged as the Deputy Senate of the 9th Senate.

He defeated his challenger, Senator Ike Ekweremadu to the seat. Omo-Agege polled a total of 68 votes to coast home to victory while Ekweremadu got 37 votes.

Omo-Agege is the senator representing the Delta State central senatorial district. He is from Orogun in Ughelli North local Government of Delta State.

Similarly, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila was elected as Speaker of the House of Representatives after he was nominated by a member representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State, Abdulmumin Jibrin. Jibrin nominated Gbajabiamila during the inaugural session of the 9th House of Representatives on Tuesday. This was seconded by a Rep member Lynda Ikpeazu of Onitsha south constituency, elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

She said: “I second the nomination of a nation builder and a man who believes in the unity of this country”. Gbajabiamila is a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, from Lagos State and has been endorsed by the ruling party to succeed Yakubu Dogara.

Also, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase emerged the Deputy Speaker of the 9th Assembly of the Federal House of Representatives.

Wase of the All Progressives Congress who represents Wase Federal Constituency of Plateau State in the Green Chamber was elected unopposed by his colleagues.

Wase, who himself had earlier aspired to become Speaker of the ninth National Assembly, stepped down to deputise for Femi Gbajabiamila, the anointed candidate of the APC for the position after he was prevailed upon by the party to do so.

After obtaining a National Diploma in Civil Engineering from the Plateau State Polytechnic in 1986, Hon Wase, born on June 1st, 1964, later obtained Higher National Diploma in Civil Engineering from Kaduna Polytechnic in 1995. In 2005, he was appointed as the Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, a position he held up to 2006 before his election to the Green Chamber by his constituents under the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2007. Wase remains a committed member of APC after the merger that gave birth to the party. In his zeal to understand the dynamics of good governance and positive social change, he bagged an Executive Certificate in Strategic Governance in 2016 from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, United States.