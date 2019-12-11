Addressing President Buhari by his military rank is another testimony to free speech, Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Wednesday described addressing President Buhari by his military rank as another testimony to free speech and freedom of the press.

He made this known after a newspaper said it will henceforth address President Muhammadu Buhari by his military rank of Major General.

Adesina in a press statement noted that “Nothing untoward in it. It is a rank the President attained by dint of hard work before he retired from the Nigerian Army. And today, constitutionally, he is also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

All over the world, just as in our country, a large number of retired military officers are now democrats. It does not make those who did not pass through military service better than them.

Rather than being pejorative, addressing President Buhari by his military rank is another testimony to free speech and freedom of the press, which this administration (or regime, if anyone prefers: it is a matter of semantics) has pledged to uphold and preserve,” he stated.