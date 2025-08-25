ADC Demands State of Emergency in Katsina and Zamfara After Mosque Killings

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in Katsina and Zamfara States following the recent killings of worshippers and other residents.

In a statement obtained by The News Chronicle on Sunday, ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, condemned the massacre in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina, where gunmen attacked worshippers during dawn prayers and killed others in their homes across villages.

Mr. Abdullahi said the situation had become unbearable and called for urgent government action.

“ADC calls for an immediate declaration of a state of emergency in Katsina and Zamfara until the killings are stopped and normalcy is restored,” he said.

He also urged President Bola Tinubu to review Nigeria’s entire security system to ensure the protection of lives and property.

According to him, the recent advice by the Chief of Defence Staff that citizens should learn self-defence shows how fragile the country’s internal security has become.

Mr. Abdullahi further blasts the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), accusing them of ignoring the suffering of citizens while focusing only on politics.

He described the PDP governors’ decision to hold a political meeting in Zamfara shortly after residents were killed as “grossly insensitive.”