spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 25, 2025 - 10:48 AM

Market Capitalisation Slumps as Equities Extend Losses

Business
— By: Ken Ibenne

Market Capitalisation Slumps as Equities Extend Losses
NGX

Yesterday, the Nigerian equities market stayed under strain, closing in the red for a second straight session as investors suffered a combined loss of N662 billion. Selloffs in Conoil Plc and 49 other listed companies contributed to the fall, negatively impacting general market sentiment.

 

Dropping 0.73 per cent and losing 1,047.16 points, the AllShare Index settled at 141,566.31. As a result, the market capitalisation fell to N89.565 trillion. Analysts at Vetiva Dealings and Brokerage advised a cautious approach until clearer signals emerge from major industries and blue-chip equities, noting that the current corrective phase may persist.

 

Decreases in prominent capitalised companies like Guinness Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Dangote Sugar Refinery, and Transnational Corporation (Transcorp) drove the unfavourable exit. Market breadth turned strongly in favour of the bears as 50 stocks posted losses against only 18 gains.

 

The News Chronicle learnt that investor sentiment is being tested by heightened supply pressure in heavyweight counters. While the resilience of some stocks offered pockets of relief, the broader market remains cautious, reflecting concerns about liquidity, policy direction, and overall market stability.

 

Some winners emerged from the slowdown. Austin Laz &amp; Company increased 10 percent to conclude at N2.64, while Champion Breweries closed at N19.74 after gaining 9.97 percent. With Multiverse Mining &amp; Exploration and Nigerian Enamelware also showing significant increases of 8.82 percent and 8.64 percent respectively, NCR Nigeria rose 9.77 percent.

 

Conoil and Guinness Nigeria led the losers’ side chart, each falling 9.98% to finish at N211.10 and N140.20, respectively. Following Royal Exchange, which fell 9.92 percent to N2.27, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings dropped 9.94 percent to N4.35. Ellah Lakes also lost 9.81 percent to close at N14.90.

 

With trade volume down 30.6 percent to 721.82 million units valued at N12.94 billion across 28,745 transactions, market activity decelerated. Champion Breweries led trading with 54.52 million shares worth N988.28 million, next Universal Insurance and Royal Exchange, which recorded substantial trades in the session.

Previous article
Nigeria’s Economy Poised for Stronger Growth in Q2 2025
Next article
ADC Demands State of Emergency in Katsina and Zamfara After Mosque Killings
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Buni Urges Nigerians to Pray for Tinubu, Leaders, Security Forces

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has urged...

Expert View: Victor Boniface Battles Critics After AC Milan Heartbreak

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
Recently, Victor Boniface's football career has been erratic; the...

ADC Demands State of Emergency in Katsina and Zamfara After Mosque Killings

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged the Federal...

Nigeria’s Economy Poised for Stronger Growth in Q2 2025

Ken Ibenne Ken Ibenne -
With analysts forecasting real GDP growth between 3.2 and...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Buni Urges Nigerians to Pray for Tinubu, Leaders, Security Forces

News 0
Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has urged...

Expert View: Victor Boniface Battles Critics After AC Milan Heartbreak

Sports 0
Recently, Victor Boniface's football career has been erratic; the...

ADC Demands State of Emergency in Katsina and Zamfara After Mosque Killings

News 0
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged the Federal...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join