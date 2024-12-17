Ex-Governor Boni Haruna Refutes 2004 Appeal Court Bribery Claims

Former Adamawa State Governor Boni Haruna has refuted allegations circulating on social media, purportedly sourced from WikiLeaks, claiming that bribery through his lawyers influenced the 2004 Appeal Court judgment restoring his governorship mandate.

Haruna condemned the claims as defamatory, targeting his character, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and the judiciary.

He urged the public to read the publicly available court judgments, to understand the merits of the decision.

Retired Justice James Ogebe, who sat on the Appeal Panel, also dismissed the bribery allegations, describing the Tribunal’s judgment as flawed.

Haruna called for an investigation into the origins of the false narrative and warned against further propagation of misinformation that could damage his reputation and the judiciary’s integrity.

